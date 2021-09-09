Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,797 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Select Medical worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

