Rhumbline Advisers Sells 639,795 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,393,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 639,795 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,357,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 162,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

