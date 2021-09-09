Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

