RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after buying an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 537,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,018.8% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 524,981 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

