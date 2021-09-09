Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $246,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

