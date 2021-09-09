Robert W. Baird Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $485.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

