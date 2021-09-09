Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,059 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $45,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.50. 63,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,508. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.62 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

