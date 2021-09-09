Ron Coughlin Acquires 46,600 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WOOF opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

