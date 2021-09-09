Ron Coughlin Acquires 46,600 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WOOF opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
