Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,844 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $428,590.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Alamo Group stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

