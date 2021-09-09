ROOBEE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00442010 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.