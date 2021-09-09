Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

