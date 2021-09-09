Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0037

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $384,348.02 and approximately $3,700.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00170908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 104,698,588 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.