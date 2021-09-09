Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,614.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,424.61. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

