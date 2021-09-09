Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 371,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $16,284,000.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

