Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,298 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.