Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.