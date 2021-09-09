Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Stride worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

