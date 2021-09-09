Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

