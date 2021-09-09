Sandy Spring Bank Purchases Shares of 800 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 535,201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 67.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

