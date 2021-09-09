Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $777,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $55.74 on Thursday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

