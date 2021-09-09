Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €92.08 ($108.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.63 and its 200 day moving average is €75.57. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

