Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

