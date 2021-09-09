Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,583.37

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,583.37 ($33.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,633.40 ($34.41). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,590 ($33.84), with a volume of 20,939 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,582.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.64.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

