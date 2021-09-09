Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Cut by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.