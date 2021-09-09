Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.66. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,060. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

