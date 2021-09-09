Scotiabank Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWMIF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.