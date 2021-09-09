SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $343.80

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $343.80, but opened at $327.40. SEA shares last traded at $320.24, with a volume of 88,728 shares traded.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

