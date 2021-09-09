Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.03% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

GMRE stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

