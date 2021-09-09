Sei Investments Co. Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

