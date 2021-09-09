Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

