Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,015 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

