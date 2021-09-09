Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,065 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of Knowles worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

