Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

