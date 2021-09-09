Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

