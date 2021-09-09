Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

