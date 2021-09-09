Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $25,484.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00012386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00190690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.80 or 0.07322516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.69 or 0.99956291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00840985 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

