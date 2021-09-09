Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 164.44 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.33 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

