Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS traded down GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.42 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 4,004,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.26. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.16.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.