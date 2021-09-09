SHPING Price Tops $0.0010 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $1.75 million and $25,189.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.