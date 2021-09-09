Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 16,587 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $111.96. 218,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

