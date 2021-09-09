Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany Sells 12,751 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

