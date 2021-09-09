Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.86

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

