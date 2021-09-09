Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

SIRI stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

