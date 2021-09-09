Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.80

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

