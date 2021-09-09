Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 15091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

