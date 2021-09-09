Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.12.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.