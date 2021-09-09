Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

SMAR traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 71,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.59.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

