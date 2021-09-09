Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

