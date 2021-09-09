Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $157.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

