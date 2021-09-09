Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth about $6,799,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.